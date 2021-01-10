LEWISTON – Joan Breton Flynn, 82, died from Alzhiemer’s on Dec. 30, 2020 in her Lewiston home. Born on Jan. 5, 1938, Joan is the daughter of Lucienne and Delphis Breton. She graduated from Lewiston High School where she had many good friends in 1956 and was married to her high school sweetheart, James R. Flynn, for 60 years.

Joan worked at WLAM in her younger years and was the office manager at Skelton Tainter and Abbott for 30 years until retiring. Then she worked at the LLBean call center for another 30 years! She was loved by everyone!

Joan loved animals and was known for feeding peanuts to the crows and squirrels in her backyard. She enjoyed going to Old Orchard Beach with her family and took them on yearly trips to Fun Town/Splash Town. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and would often sing and dance to keep them entertained. She will be dearly missed!

Joan is predeceased by her father, Delphis Breton and her mother, Lucienne Nault; her brother, Raymond Breton and her sister, Nita Kelly. Joan’s husband, James R. Flynn, 81, passed away on May 8, 2019; and her grandson, Michael Burnham, 31, passed away on May 5, 2020.

Joan is survived by three children, Janis Flynn, Colleen Hamel and her husband Gary Rivers, and Jeff Flynn of Portland Ore.; and four grandchildren, Ishmael Flynn, Jesharechiah Flynn, Jacob Burnham and his fiancee Lauren Graybill, and Brandon Burnham and his wife Meagan and their sons Colton and Liam.

There will be no funeral service for Joan.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.