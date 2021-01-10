PORTLAND – Samuel L. Waterman, 37, of Topsham passed away from complications of stage 4 lymphoma on Jan. 7, 2021. He was born in Lewiston on Jan. 14, 1983 the son of William J. and Kathleen J. Waterman.

Samuel grew up in Sabattus and graduated from Oak Hill High School class of 2001. He attended New England School of Communications and graduated with an associate degree in Audio Engineering. He pursued his love of producing music from his Waterworx Studio and recorded his own music as well as producing for other local artists. He performed live and DJ’d local events.

His greatest love was his daughter, Genevieve who shares his passion of music and appeared in his music videos. He will be deeply missed by his family and extensive number of friends.

He is survived by his daughter, Genevieve E. Waterman of Auburn; his girlfriend, Heather Jones of Topsham; his mother, Kathleen J. Waterman of Jay, his father William J. Waterman and his wife Sarah E. Waterman of Litchfield; his sisters, Megan L. Waterman and Nick Grant of Litchfield, Molly A. Waterman and Matt Thibodeau of Auburn and Emily R. Twitchell of Buckfield; his grandparents, Robert D. and Esther Waterman of Monmouth; stepbrothers, John LaBonte and his wife Jessica of New Hampshire and Joshua LaBonte and his wife Candace of Minot; many aunts, uncles; nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Evangeline and Lionel Bourassa and paternal grandmother, Nancy Waterman.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at http://www.lynchbrothers.com

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home, Lewiston, 784-4023.

Donations in Sam’s memory will be set aside for a Trust Fund for his daughter Genevieve E. Waterman, please send donations to

William J. Waterman

P.O. Box 299

Litchfield ME 04350.

