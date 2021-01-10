Andrew A. Forbis, 45, of 123 Mountain View Road, Oxford on a charge of violation of condition of release, 4:59 p.m. Monday in Oxford by Oxford Police Department.

Jennie M. Friree, 42, of 223 Paris Hill Road on charges of domestic violence stalking, theft by deception and violation of condition of release, 12:43 p.m. Thursday in Paris by Oxford Police Department.

Christopher K. Martin, 38, of 679 Roxbury Notch Road on a charge of violation of condition of release, 2:20 p.m. Thursday by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

Rickey A. Mines, 47, of 191 Main St., South Paris on charges of violation of condition of release and aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in Paris by Paris Police Department.

Shannon L. Valiente, 38, of 364 Bear Pond Road, Waterford on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and violation of condition of release, 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in Paris by Paris Police Department.

