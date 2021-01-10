Joyce Campbell and Carrie Beaulieu walk on Valview Drive in Auburn on Saturday morning. The two walk every day on opposite sides of the road and chat across the divide. They say they have a third friend who joins them sometimes, who walks right down the middle of the road. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
auburn maine, social distancing
Related Stories
Latest Articles