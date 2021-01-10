The last time we had an invasion of the Capitol was during the War of 1812, when the British attacked. England’s leader, King George III, also known as “Mad King George,” likely had lead poisoning and was probably brain-damaged by then.

In 2021, the Capitol was invaded by a horde of barbarians, the enemy within, after incitement by Trump.

His actions in furthering the Big Lie (that he somehow really won an election that he lost by over 7 million votes, that was certified by 50 state legislatures) led to an attempted insurrection.

The 25th Amendment could be invoked, because Trump is clearly unfit for office, or he could be impeached again. At a minimum, he needs to be censured, as do the senators and representatives who voted to disenfranchise millions of voters because they had the misfortune to live in states that Trump thought he should have won — but didn’t.

And while we’re at it, we should get rid of the Electoral College, so criminals like Trump can’t try to steal an election like this ever again.

Sic semper tyrannis.

Richard Whiting, Auburn