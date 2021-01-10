LEWISTON — Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Sunday afternoon at a vacant house at 514 Main St. in Lewiston, according to officials.

Capt. Paul Fournier of the Lewiston Fire Department said the fire was reported at 12:49 p.m. by a passer-by who saw flames at the rear of the building.

The fire started on the back porch, according to Fournier, and quickly spread to the side of the house.

“By the time we got there, the fire had just started to get into the walls,” Fournier said. “We were able to open up the wall and peel back some of the roofing to air it out. We knocked it down pretty quick.”

Fournier said the fire was started by roof repair equipment that was left on while workers went to lunch.

“They were heating up some of the tar,” Fournier said. “They left to go to lunch, and when they came back, we were there fighting a fire.”

The damage to the building was minor, Fournier said.

“No one was living there so we didn’t have to worry about anyone being displaced,” he said.

