Sunday, January 10

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

BIATHLON

12 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: Biathlon World Cup, Oberhof, Germany (taped)

1 p.m.

NBCSN — IBU: Biathlon World Cup, Oberhof, Germany (taped)

BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON

3 p.m.

NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

FOX — Providence at Xavier

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Wichita State

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

CBSSN — Colgate at Boston

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Loyola (Chicago) at Drake

8 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Illinois

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Louisville

CBSSN — Davidson at Rhode Island

ESPNU — Dayton at George Washington

SECN — Florida at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — St. Joseph’s at La Salle

SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt

4 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Tech

PAC-12N — Oregon at California

SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas

5 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky

6 p.m.

ESPNU — North Florida at Stetson

SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi State

COLLEGE WRESTLING

12 p.m.

BTN — Illinois at Indiana

GOLF

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii

NBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Utah at Detroit

7 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Boston

NBCSB — Miami at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL

1:05 p.m.

ABC — AFC Wild Card Round: Baltimore at Tennessee

ESPN — AFC Wild Card Round: Baltimore at Tennessee

ESPN2 — AFC Wild Card Round (MegaCast – Film Room) Baltimore at Tennessee

FREEFORM — AFC Wild Card Round (MegaCast – Watch Party) Baltimore at Tennessee

4:40 p.m.

CBS — NFC Wild Card Round: Chicago at New Orleans

NICKELODEON — NFC Wild Card Round: Chicago at New Orleans

8:15 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Round: Cleveland at Pittsburgh

RUGBY

10 a.m.

NBCSN — Premiership: London at Harlequins

SKIING

2 p.m.

NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Parma

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Laguna

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — FASL: Manchester United at Everton

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

6 p.m.

TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds

1 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals, Australian Open Qualifying Round 1

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals

filed under: