Sunday, January 10
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BIATHLON
12 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: Biathlon World Cup, Oberhof, Germany (taped)
1 p.m.
NBCSN — IBU: Biathlon World Cup, Oberhof, Germany (taped)
BOBSLEDDING/SKELETON
3 p.m.
NBCSN — IBSF: World Cup, Winterberg, Germany (taped)
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
FOX — Providence at Xavier
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Wichita State
6 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
CBSSN — Colgate at Boston
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Loyola (Chicago) at Drake
8 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Illinois
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Louisville
CBSSN — Davidson at Rhode Island
ESPNU — Dayton at George Washington
SECN — Florida at Georgia
2 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — St. Joseph’s at La Salle
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
4 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Iowa State at Texas Tech
PAC-12N — Oregon at California
SECN — Texas A&M at Arkansas
5 p.m.
ESPN — South Carolina at Kentucky
6 p.m.
ESPNU — North Florida at Stetson
SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi State
COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Indiana
GOLF
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Round, Kapalua – The Plantation Course, Lahaina, Hawaii
NBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Detroit
7 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Boston
NBCSB — Miami at Boston
NFL FOOTBALL
1:05 p.m.
ABC — AFC Wild Card Round: Baltimore at Tennessee
ESPN — AFC Wild Card Round: Baltimore at Tennessee
ESPN2 — AFC Wild Card Round (MegaCast – Film Room) Baltimore at Tennessee
FREEFORM — AFC Wild Card Round (MegaCast – Watch Party) Baltimore at Tennessee
4:40 p.m.
CBS — NFC Wild Card Round: Chicago at New Orleans
NICKELODEON — NFC Wild Card Round: Chicago at New Orleans
8:15 p.m.
NBC — AFC Wild Card Round: Cleveland at Pittsburgh
RUGBY
10 a.m.
NBCSN — Premiership: London at Harlequins
SKIING
2 p.m.
NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Adelboden, Switzerland (taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Lazio at Parma
8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Laguna
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 a.m.
NBCSN — FASL: Manchester United at Everton
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Early Rounds
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
6 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Early Rounds
1 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals, Australian Open Qualifying Round 1
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Quarterfinals
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Sunday, January 10, 2021
-
Maine
Numerous marijuana-related bills expected in next legislative session
-
Arts & Entertainment
Reflecting on the chaos, poet Richard Blanco sees hope
-
Maine
Maine food pantries scramble to keep up as need reaches new heights
-
Maine
Planning, transparency fall short in Maine’s vaccine rollout