A man walks into the Bates Mill Complex on Thursday in Lewiston behind a piece of art with a poignant message strapped to it. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Logan Ouellette, right, of Greene and Dominick Toscano ski in the fading light Friday at the Auburn Nordic Ski Association trails. The two are members of the ski team at Leavitt Area High School in Turner, with coach-led workouts and training limited to Zoom because of COVID-19 restrictions in Androscoggin County. Ouellette and Toscano decided to take advantage of the favorable snow conditions by getting in a couple of hours of training on their own Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Logan Tripp does a trick on his BMX bike Tuesday at the Oxford Recreation Center on King Street in Oxford. Tripp started a TikTok account in May and has almost 50,000 followers. “I’ve made $5.10 so far,” he said. He admits he does it mostly for his friends. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Winthrop boys basketball coach Todd MacArthur disinfects a rack of basketballs during the middle of the Ramblers’ first basketball practice of the season on Monday. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Jim Carmichael of Poland rides his fat bike Wednesday along the East Ridge Trail at Range Pond State Park in Poland. The math teacher at Auburn Middle School rides throughout the winter, often on his way home from work. “To hunker down indoors for four months does not make any sense to me,” he said. “Rather than fight it, I embrace it. Fat biking is a sport that allows me to do that.” Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Ashton Morrissette, 15, of Auburn works a jig Tuesday near the bottom of The Basin while ice fishing in Auburn. The sophomore at Edward Little High School finished his remote learning lessons earlier in the day, after which his grandmother brought him to enjoy some ice fishing. Morrissette says he, his brother and his friends have been on the ice about five times over the past week, catching about 20 perch, bass and pickerel. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Bjorn Sandberg, 13, skis toward a jump Thursday in his Auburn backyard. The eighth-grader at Auburn Middle School learned how to ski two years ago and said he created the ski run Wednesday. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Mason Robertson of Auburn flips off a rail in the terrain park at Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn, while his friend, Brycen Fontaine, of Auburn, records it on January 3, 2021. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Visitors to Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn enjoy ideal conditions last Sunday morning. Inside accommodations were limited, but everything, including food, could be ordered online. Many people brought their own food and beverages and tailgated in the parking lot. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A player is appropriately dressed last Sunday for the Tabers Holiday Classic mini golf tournament at Tabers miniature golf course in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
