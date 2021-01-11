NORWAY — A fire in a chimney spread to the roof and damaged a mobile home Monday morning at 37 Moose Hill Drive.

The report of a structure fire came at 9:56 a.m.Monday. When firefighters arrived, smoke was visible from the roof.

The fire started in the chimney attached to the wood stove and spread to the roof. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze, said Norway Fire Chief Dennis Yates.

The two occupants of the mobile home escaped without injury. One firefighter suffered a cut on his hand.

The Red Cross was working with the residents to find them a place to stay until their roof is repaired. Yates estimated the damage at $5,000 to $6,000.

Firefighters from Paris, Oxford, Waterford, Harrison, Otisfield, Greenwood and West Paris provided mutual assistance.

