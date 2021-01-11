The Camden Public Library’s Friday Film Club will meet at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, on Zoom, to discuss two charming films about British booklovers. The selections are “The Bookshop” (2017, 115 mins, PG) and “This Beautiful Fantastic” (2016, 100 mins, PG). Email [email protected] to request details for how to view the films and to receive a Zoom link to participate. You should plan on viewing the film before the club meeting.

“The Bookshop” is an adaptation of Penelope Fitzgerald’s 1978 book by the same name. Set in the sleepy seaside town of Hardborough, England, in 1959, it is the story of Florence Green (played by Emily Mortimer) who decides, despite polite but ruthless opposition, to open a bookshop. She is supported, however, by the affection of a reclusive widower, played by Bill Nighy.

“This Beautiful Fantastic” stars the enchanting Jessica Brown Findlay (of “Downton Abbey” fame) as a young woman with habits that suggest an obsessive-compulsive disorder. She longs to be a children’s book author but finds her attempts to work repeatedly interrupted by a quirky cast of characters and the responsibility of tending an unruly backyard. This feel-good film sparkles with a cast beloved on both sides of the “pond,” including Tom Wilkinson and Andrew Scott.

The Friday Film Club meets monthly on third Fridays and is open to anyone who enjoys critically-acclaimed movies, inspiring documentaries, and foreign films. For more details visit librarycamden.org.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: