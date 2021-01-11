GREENE — A multifamily home was heavily damaged Sunday by fire, officials said.

The two-unit building at 722 River Road was occupied by residents at 5:47 p.m., the time the fire was reported, Fire Chief John Soucy said Monday.

They got out safely and are staying with family members, he said.

It took firefighters roughly five minutes to get the fire under control, but remained on the scene longer to extinguish embers that got into the wall, he said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire started on the building’s exterior wall on the upper story, caused by a wood pellet stovepipe, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, Soucy said.

The fire caused at least $50,000 damage, Soucy said.

Fire departments from Sabattus, Wales, Monmouth, Leeds and Turner assisted, he said.

