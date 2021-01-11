During the month of January, the Camden Public Library will exhibit an online show of portraits called “Uncovered” by Rockland-based photographer Anne Brown that honors our universal longing to see faces again. In conjunction with the show, Brown will appear in a program via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, with a slideshow of her work, and to discuss why she felt compelled to relocate from the Boston area to midcoast Maine in the middle of a pandemic. Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to attend the program. The online show can be viewed at librarycamden.org/event/anne-brown.

“This collection of photographs was taken pre-COVID, during my travels around New England,” says Brown. “I’m drawn to ordinary people who exude authenticity. There are usually only a few moments to capture the true essence of someone before they become self-conscious in front of the camera. Most find it unsettling to be seen.” Brown’s collection of photographs documents people she has met from the tip of Cape Cod to the top of Maine. Visitors to the virtual show will also see some familiar faces she has photographed, including artist Eric Hopkins and food writer Sandy Oliver.

In addition to her love of photographing people, Brown enjoys spending time in nature and capturing rural landscapes and seascapes. As a photographer and videographer, she is mostly self-taught, but has attended numerous workshops in Massachusetts, Arizona, and locally at Maine Media Workshops. Brown’s style leans heavily toward photo-journalism.

A broader collection of her work can be seen on her website annebrownphoto.com. Brown has generously offered to donate 20% of any sales from her website or photography commissions during the month of January to support the Camden Public Library.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: