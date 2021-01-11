LIVERMORE — A local woman is accused of assaulting two state police troopers after a disturbance between a husband and a wife just before 5 p.m. Saturday at a residence on Cote Road.

When troopers Cpl. Jon Russell and Ryan Phillips arrived at the scene, Cynthia Kenyon, 59, of Livermore was outside, Lt. Kyle Tilsley said Monday. Troopers spoke to her and told her to remain outside while they went inside to talk to the husband, he said.

She went inside the residence and grabbed Russell by the face to scratch him, he said.

“She was highly intoxicated,” Tilsley said.

Kenyon refused to submit to arrest, he said, was handcuffed and put in the cruiser.

She kicked and spit on everything in the cruiser, including the equipment, Tilsley said. When Phillips tried to remove her from the cruiser she kicked him, the lieutenant said.

Police called for a Livermore Falls police cruiser with a metal and plastic partition that separates the back from the front. Livermore Falls officer Christopher Fletcher drove Kenyon to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

Kenyon was released on $500 bail, a corrections officer said.

A conviction for assault on an officer is punishable by up to five years in prison; a conviction for refusing to submit to arrest is punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

