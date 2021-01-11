A photograph created by Jim Walker of Jim Walker Photography in Lewiston was accepted into the General Collection of Professional Photographers of America’s 2020 International Photographic Competition. Walker’s work will be on display at Imaging USA, held virtually from January 17 through January 19. Imaging USA is one of the largest annual conventions and expos for professional photographers.

A panel of 36 jurors from across the United States selected the top photographs from over 5,000 total submitted entries at PPA headquarters in Atlanta. Judged against a standard of excellence, 1,706 images were selected for the General Collection. Titled “The Watchman,” Walker’s photograph will be in the International Photographic Exhibition alongside other top photographic works from the competition and traveling and special invitational displays. These images constitute one of the world’s largest annual exhibits of professional photography gathered simultaneously in one place.

Founded in 1868, Professional Photographers of America is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. It currently helps 30,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their business with resources, protection, and education, all under PPA’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.

