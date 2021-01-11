DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m looking for a place to get my sewing machine repaired and to purchase a few sewing supplies.—No name, no town

ANSWER: A reader named Cindy just sent a recommendation the other day. She highly recommends Carolann’s Sewing Machine Repair in Minot after she had spent quite a bit of time looking for a specific needle for her sewing machine in several other stores. By the way, Carolann’s also sharpens scissors. The telephone number is 207-312-1424.

Readers, if you know of other businesses that repair sewing machines, please send me the information so I can include it in the Rolodex.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the person looking for a special calendar, I used to buy a calendar that had a pocket on the page for each month to put things in. I always got these at Staples. I hope this helps. Keep up all the great detective work you do for us.—No name, no town

ANSWER: Ooh, that sounds like a calendar that I may want. Pockets sure would come in handy to hold receipts, little notes, photos, etc. The reader who wrote Dec. 22 was specifically looking for a calendar made from uncoated paper stock that she could write on with a pencil and easily erase. Since we’re now a couple weeks into this new year, I hope she found what wanted.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have a wonderful story to share about two young people. The young man is a fisherman and his sweetheart knows how to speak some German.

Last May, I was cutting a branch up from an old maple tree to burn in my cook stove. I am from Germany, old-fashioned and live a simple life. The two young people saw me and stopped to help. The young man cut the branch up and they carried the wood to my house across the street.

Sometime later, I found big bags of dry firewood left by my door. On Thanksgiving, there was a box of food for me and more firewood. This couple also always brings me bags of cat food as I have nine cats now.

On Christmas Eve day, these young people came again with two baskets filled with German food including Bismarcks, herring, stollen and all sorts of other goodies I haven’t enjoyed since 1992 when I last visited my family in Berlin. These people are so kind to me and it feels so strange because when I was working in the local shoe shops, there were some co-workers that weren’t very friendly or kind, but these young people have blown away any of my thoughts of bad people.

I am not ashamed of being German by birth, but since 1960 I have been an American. I wish people would stop and think, for former generations came to this country to be free of bigotry and hatred. God bless and keep you.—Heidi, Wilton

ANSWER: I am so glad you have these two kind, generous young people in your life, Heidi. What a beautiful thank you letter this is. Thank you for sharing it and may you continue to enjoy good health in this new year.

