Arrests

Lewiston

• Cody Lemieux, 32, Lewiston, two charges of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs, five charges of endangering the welfare of a child, 7:12 p.m. Monday at 12 Lucille Ave., Lewiston.

• Krysteena Bolger, 27, Lewiston, five charges of endangering the welfare of a child, 7:36 p.m. Monday at 12 Lucille Ave., Lewiston.

• James Pelham, 50, Auburn, charged with violating conditions of release, criminal trespass, 10:22 p.m. Monday at The Big Apple, 248 Main St., Lewiston.

• Alicia Mackerron, 30, Portland, charged with disorderly, refusal to submit, four warrants, 11:07 p.m. Monday at 248 Main St., Lewiston.

