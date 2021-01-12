A series of paintings by artist Peter Herley will be on display through February at the Norway Savings Bank in Norway. The exhibit, “Be Careful, It’s Our Hearts” is presented by the Western Maine Art Group. Submitted photo

A series of paintings by artist Peter Herley will be on display through February at the Norway Savings Bank in Norway. The exhibit, “Be Careful, It’s Our Hearts” is presented by the Western Maine Art Group.

filed under:
art, art exhibition, Norway Maine, Western Maine Art Group
