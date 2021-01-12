AUBURN — The city’s annual “celebration of all things winter” will look a little different this year. The Auburn Recreation Department has announced that the city’s annual Winter Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, Jan. 29 to 31, with a few changes.

Due to current state guidelines and CDC recommendations, the event has been reimagined, said Recreation Director Sabrina Best. “We’ve had to change things up a little,” she said. “We won’t be hosting ‘large group events’ throughout the city this year. Instead, we want to encourage folks to get outside and enjoy Auburn all winter long.”

“The goal of WinterFest is always to “kickoff” winter-long activities in Auburn,” said Best. City staff plan to produce a listing and map with information on locations and organizations throughout Auburn that offer winter activities.

“We want to spotlight snowshoe and cross country skiing trails, local snowmobile clubs, ice fishing, sledding hills, and more,” Best added. “There are also lots of local nonprofits, community groups and businesses who always enjoy offering fun winter activities.”

The city invites local businesses, nonprofits and other community organizations to submit their events (in-person and virtual), activities and locations for inclusion in the Winter Festival promotions by visiting arcg.is/PfSOK.

Questions should be directed to the Auburn Recreation Department at [email protected] or 207-333-6611.