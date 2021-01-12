Maine reported 11 more deaths and 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the virus seeks out new victims across the state.

After two days of relatively lower numbers, including 313 new cases on Monday and 273 on Sunday, the case total reported Tuesday returned the higher figures that had been common in December and early this month.

The seven-day daily averages since Jan. 2 have been higher than 500.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has reported 30,326 cases of COVID-19 and 449 deaths.

Maine has the third-highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the country, giving four doses per every 100 residents, according to a Bloomberg News vaccine tracker, behind only West Virginia and South Dakota.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday that the agency is working with hospitals to get vaccines administered quickly and that doses are not sitting on shelves, as has been reported in some other states.

Maine is currently in Phase 1A of the vaccination program, which includes immunizing 130,000 health care workers, nursing homes staff and residents and paramedics. About 50,000 have so far received the vaccine, including nearly 6,000 who have received both doses and are fully vaccinated.

Phase 1B is expected to begin in February and as of now includes seniors 75 and older and frontline essential workers such as police officers, teachers, postal workers and grocery store clerks. But Shah has said that exactly which groups will be at the front of the line in Phase 1B is still under discussion.

Phase 1C, those between 65 and 74, essential workers and younger people high-risk health conditions, is not expected to begin until spring, while vaccinating the general population could be late spring or summer.

Shah said the state is still working on plans to host mass vaccination events, a logistical challenge given the transmission risks at large gatherings. The mass vaccination events could be held at civic centers, schools or community centers.

