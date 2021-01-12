BRIDGTON — Food City of Bridgton partnered with the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club to deliver 80 bags of healthy food for the Southwest Oxford County Nutrition program, formerly the Brownfield Food Pantry.
Included in the bags were whole winter squash, a bag of apples, a rustic bread, butter, chocolate chip cookie mix and cranberry sauce. Those items were packed in a reusable shopping bag from Key Bank-Bridgton with a holiday greeting and support on washing hands, wearing masks and watching distances, which Rotary has been sharing with other pantries.
Previously, Food City had been instrumental in the Rotary Club being able to deliver 800 3.12 quarts of laundry detergent.
