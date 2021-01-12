Arrests

Kevin C. Clark, 54, Farmington, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, Jan. 8 in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

Hillary D. Young, 36, Kingfield, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, Jan. 9 in Farmington, $3,000 unsecured bond, Farmington Police Department.

Tiffany L. Mathieu, 33, Moscow, arrested on charges of warrant escape, warrant violation condition of release, four warrants violation of bail, Jan. 9 in Farmington, released to Somerset County Jail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

 

