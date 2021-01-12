FAIRFIELD — A worn-out Mt. Blue team finally shook off Lawrence to earn a 94-91 victory in a boys basketball season opener that went four overtimes Tuesday.

The Cougars needed a pair of buzzer-beaters to extend into the first and second overtime periods.

“There were three buzzer-beaters,” Mt. Blue coach Troy Norton said. “At the end of regulation, Jake Farnham hit a 3 to send it into the first overtime. I think it was at the end of the first overtime, a new kid on our team named Hayden Dippner, he banked in a 3 at the buzzer and sent it, I think, into the second overtime.

“Then Lawrence, actually — Kristian Larouche — grabbed an offensive rebound and laid it in with no time left on the clock, and I think that sent it into the fourth overtime. That was his only bucket of the game.”

Farnham finished with a triple-double, racking up 23 points, 12 rebounds and 10 steals.

In the fourth overtime, the Cougars established a lead, dropped in a few free-throws at the end and held on to win in the fourth quarter.

“It was just a great game,” Norton said. “Both teams played amazing. To play that many minutes and (with) masks on, it was just a testament to the kids, and they played just so hard. We have a tendency to have wild opening games.”

Norton added that Zach Poisson scored more than 20 points for the Cougars.

“I think Farnham and Poisson each played over 46 minutes,” Norton said.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

LAWRENCE 53, MT. BLUE 35: Mack Nadeau’s three first-quarter 3-pointers sparked a big first quarter that propelled the Bulldogs past the Cougars in Farmington.

The Bulldogs outscored the Cougars 19-2 in the opening quarter. Hope Bouchard led Lawrence with 19 points and Sarah Poli added 13.

Eva Stevens, Kiely Reynolds and Eryn Parlin each scored seven points to lead Mt. Blue, while Hannah Wilbur contributed six points.

