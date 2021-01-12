The Riverwalk Storywalk for January embraces the new year by featuring a collection of photos that celebrate and depict “A Fresh Start” and a “Blank Canvas.” Stroll along the Riverwalk in Auburn to view the presentation. Ideas for future Storywalk displays should be submitted to Auburn Recreation Director Sabrina Best by email at [email protected] or by phone at (207) 333-6611.
