JAY — Frank L. Mitchell Post 3335, Veterans of Foreign Wars, has made its annual contribution to the Jake Lord Play it Safe Foundation. Funds were raised through multiple dinners and matched by several post members.

Post Commander Don Frechette said, “It’s an honor to support a local charity that is entrenched in our area and helps so many local community members.”

The Play It Safe Foundation was started by Lord’s sister, Jenna, after his death in 2011. Lord was a star athlete for Regional School Unit 73 but suffered from multiple severe concussions. The results were detrimental, as Lord’s mental health declined and eventually led him to take his own life. Medical research has indicated that concussions can alter an athlete’s mental state, creating mood swings and often leading to depression.

The JLPISF not only raises funds and educates the public, but works to advocate for better policies to protect young athletes like Lord, with hopes of reducing the number of injuries during high school sports.