100 Years Ago: 1921

It was announced at the annual meeting of St. Michael’s parish last evening that the new organ that is being built for the church at the factory in Cambridge, Mass., is nearly completed and it is hoped that It will be installed by Easter. The new St. Michael’s organ will be one of the finest in the two cities when completed and will be the most modern.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Attorney Jere Clifford of Lewiston has been elected governor of the Third District of the Maine Bar Association. In that position, he will succeed Attorney Jack Simmons of Lewiston who held the post last year. The term runs one year. District Three takes in Androscoggin, Sagadahoc and Franklin Counties.

25 Years Ago: 1996

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. D. Roger Chabot, a native of Mechanic Falls, has been awarded the Navy Commendation Medal for meritorious service while assigned as supply chief with the inspector-instructor staff of a Fourth Marine Division unit of the Marine Corps Reserve at Bedford, N.H. Sgt. Chabot, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Roland Chabot of 20 Clifford St. is now assigned as assistant Marine officer instructor at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt. A career Marine, he entered the Corps in 1976 after graduating from Edward Little High School in Auburn. The period for which he was decorated extended from November 1992 to May 1995 and the citation states that he “consistently performed his duties in an exemplary and highly professional manner.” It also states that his “attention to detail In an account with nearly one half million dollars, along with the annual requisition of one quarter million dollars worth of special allowance training equipment, resulted in zero losses and a much improved state of readiness.” According to the citation, Chabot always received “highest compliments” during “no-notice mobilization and operational readiness deployment tests and also “pioneered closer working relations with local Army National Guard in support of mission requirements that resulted in enhanced training evolutions that were most cost effective.

