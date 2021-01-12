Farmington Area Ecumenical Ministries will hold Martin Luther King Day Service at noon Monday, Jan. 18, at Old South Church, 235 Main St. in Farmington, via Zoom.

The service also will be streamed to Facebook and available on YouTube.

Guest speaker will be Dr. Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D., director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Shah was formerly director of the Illinois Department of Public Health where among other things he implemented initiatives to address the State’s opioid crisis.

He earned degrees in law and medicine from the University of Chicago and studied economics at Oxford University. Earlier in his career he worked for the Ministry of Health in Cambodia where his work included investigating and managing disease outbreaks as an epidemiologist.

The event is free, but registration is required, to register visit bit.ly/MLKFAEM2021.

For more information, call 757-647-2894 or email [email protected].

