POLAND – Brenda Lee Greenleaf was born Nov. 26, 1969. She passed away on Jan. 8, 2021.

Anyone that knew Brenda knew she could light up a whole room with her laughter, jokes, and crazy Brenda antics. She had the warmest heart for anyone who needed her. She was also a creative thinker with a wild side and a glue gun. Her sparkling personality, and loudest laugh will be missed by countless family and friends. We will forever remember her love and kindness, the love she had for her daughters Cj and Lia, her grandkids, her mother Sue, her life long partner Kerry, and her dogs.

Mother, daughter, sister, wife and friend, she was the best of them all. Don’t worry, be happy.

She is survived by her mother Susan Randdle; significant other Kerry Edwards; daughters Carrie Greenleaf and Lia Greenleaf; grandson Maddix Holden, granddaughter Marlee Hesketh; and sister Rachel Randall.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 14 from 4-6 p.m. at Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 26 W. Dwinal St., Mechanic Falls. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.