JAY – Cathy A. Leclair, 67, a resident of Jay, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at her home. She was born Oct. 10, 1953 at Camp Lejeune, N.C., the daughter of Laurence W. Bryant and Irene (Grondin) Bryant. She was a 1971 graduate of Jay High School.

On Dec. 12, 1974 in Jay, she married Normand Leclair. Cathy worked at Central Maine Power Company until her retirement in 2018. She was a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. Cathy was very devoted to her faith, she served as a Eucharistic Minister and participated in many of the church functions, as well as working in the bread guild.

Cathy enjoyed time with her family and friends, playing the dice game “Bunko” with her girlfriends, she was an avid reader and loved thrillers and mysteries. She and Normand loved attending the annual Cajun Fest at Roxbury Pond.

She is survived by her husband, Normand Leclair of Jay; daughter, Shawnna LaChance and husband Jonethan of Portland, her sons, Matthew Leclair and wife Tiera of Farmington, and T.J. Leclair and wife Michelle of Farmington; grandchildren, Justin Leclair, Caitlin LaChance, Megan LaChance, Aarron LaChance, and Branden Azevedo; her mother, Irene Bryant of Jay; her sister, Linda Vail and husband Robert of Cumberland, her brother, Brent Bryant and wife Monica of Hollis.

She was predeceased by her son, Tony Leclair; and her father, Laurence Bryant.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Jan. 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church St., Jay. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 14 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls. Interment will be held in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park St., Livermore Falls.

In lieu of flowers, if desired contributions may be made to:

St. Rose of Lima Church, Blessing Box or

Bread Guild,

1 Church St.,

Jay, ME 04239