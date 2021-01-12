SOUTHWICK, Mass. – It is with heavy hearts we write this. On Jan. 6, 2021 at 8.35 p.m. our Dad, Richard Maheux, left this world and was reunited with his heavenly family. Richard was born in Lewiston, and sometimes attended the Lewiston school system. It was in Maine he met and married Donna Avanazato before moving to Massachusetts and raising three children. Richard was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He loved his camp in New Sharon and bringing his family to enjoy the splendors of nature alongside him. Those fun times filled with laughter will forever be in our hearts. Richard was one of a kind. Filled to the brim with charm and charisma that could not be denied. Always a friend who would lift you up when life had tried to knock you down. He spent his life living it from one adventure to the next, and one ice cream cone after another. Richard is preceded to his heavenly home by his parents, Simonne and Doria; and his son, David Maheux.He leaves behind his legacy and cherished memories through his family, his brothers, Raymond Maheux of Lewiston, and Robert “Bobby” Maheux of Munson, Mass.; his daughters, Laura Beckett of Southampton, Mass., and Angelena (Viner) Maheux of Stuart, Fla. He also leaves behind six grandchildren he loved unconditionally as he was the best Pepe (which is the same as a Grandpa, but just better.) Jessica, Tara, Ashley, Brian, DJ, and Tina. Through them he is also survived by sevengreat-grandchildren. Richard was blessed to find another great love that he leaves behind with a heavy heart, Barbra Daigle of Southampton, Mass. who shared his love of adventure and travel. Richard, our Dad, brother, pepe, uncle, and friend will forever be loved, missed, and remembered dearly by all who were fortunate to know him as he goes onto his next great adventure. Due to the present Covid 19 regulation, a private memorial will be held by the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.The Mitchell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. http://www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting monetary donations be made to the Southwick Senior Center.