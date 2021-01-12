Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors agenda

Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Link:  https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87030161488?pwd=My94YzdhSEYvTVF0K3V2VUx3ZUYzUT09

I. Call to order
II. Pledge of allegiance
III. Public comment
IV. Report of the chairperson
A. Good news stories from board / administrator
V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin
A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements
Motion to approve the new hires and transfers as presented by Interim Superintendent Poulin in her report
VI. Presentations
A. Elementary remote learning plan – Laura Columbia / A-Team
B. Budget timeline and process – Kris Pottle / Monique Poulin
VII. Consent agenda
A. Minutes from December 8, 2020
B. Minutes from December 15, 2020
Motion to approve consent agenda
VIII. Committee reports from December 15, 2020 and January 5, 2021
A. Operations – 12/15/20 | 1/5/21
B. Personnel & Finance – 12/15/20 | 1/5/21
C. Educational Policy – 12/15/20 | 1/5/21
D. Drop-out prevention
IX. New business
A. Approve nomination of interim assistant principal at Mt. Blue High School
Motion to approve the nomination of interim assistant principal as presented by Interim Superintendent Poulin
B. Approve elementary remote learning plan
Motion to approve the elementary remote learning plan as presented by administration

Next scheduled meetings
Jan. 26, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD
Feb. 9, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Committee meetings
Operations – Feb. 2, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Personnel & Finance – Feb. 2, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD
Educational Policy – Feb. 2, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD

