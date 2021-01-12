Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors agenda

Tuesday, January 12, 2021, 6:30 p.m.

Zoom Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87030161488?pwd=My94YzdhSEYvTVF0K3V2VUx3ZUYzUT09

I. Call to order

II. Pledge of allegiance

III. Public comment

IV. Report of the chairperson

A. Good news stories from board / administrator

V. Superintendent’s report – Monique Poulin

A. New hires, transfers, resignations, and retirements

Motion to approve the new hires and transfers as presented by Interim Superintendent Poulin in her report

VI. Presentations

A. Elementary remote learning plan – Laura Columbia / A-Team

B. Budget timeline and process – Kris Pottle / Monique Poulin

VII. Consent agenda

A. Minutes from December 8, 2020

B. Minutes from December 15, 2020

Motion to approve consent agenda

VIII. Committee reports from December 15, 2020 and January 5, 2021

A. Operations – 12/15/20 | 1/5/21

B. Personnel & Finance – 12/15/20 | 1/5/21

C. Educational Policy – 12/15/20 | 1/5/21

D. Drop-out prevention

IX. New business

A. Approve nomination of interim assistant principal at Mt. Blue High School

Motion to approve the nomination of interim assistant principal as presented by Interim Superintendent Poulin

B. Approve elementary remote learning plan

Motion to approve the elementary remote learning plan as presented by administration

Next scheduled meetings

Jan. 26, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Feb. 9, 2021 – 6:30 p.m. – Location TBD

Committee meetings

Operations – Feb. 2, 2021 – 5:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Personnel & Finance – Feb. 2, 2021 – 6:00 p.m. – Location TBD

Educational Policy – Feb. 2, 2021 – 7:00 p.m. – Location TBD

