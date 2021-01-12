Tuesday, January 12
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
ESPN — Wisconsin at Michigan
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
FS1 — Butler at St. John’s
SECN — Mississippi at Florida
9 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
ESPN — Alabama at Kentucky
FS1 — Providence at Marquette
PAC-12N — California (Riverside) at Southern California
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — LA Lakers at Houston
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Manchester United at Burnley
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Semifinals; Australian Open Qualifying Round 2
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Semifinal 1
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Semifinal 2
1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, Australian Open Qualifying Round 3

