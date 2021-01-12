Tuesday, January 12
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Virginia Tech
CBSSN — Miami (Ohio) at Ohio
ESPN — Wisconsin at Michigan
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
FS1 — Butler at St. John’s
SECN — Mississippi at Florida
9 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
ESPN — Alabama at Kentucky
FS1 — Providence at Marquette
PAC-12N — California (Riverside) at Southern California
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — LA Lakers at Houston
10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:10 p.m.
NBCSN — Manchester United at Burnley
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Semifinals; Australian Open Qualifying Round 2
3 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Semifinal 1
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Delray-ATP Semifinal 2
1 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Abu Dhabi-WTA Singles & Doubles Finals, Australian Open Qualifying Round 3
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Horoscope
SCORPIO: Stay focused on knowledge and facts
-
Dear Abby
Mom threatens divorce after teens find their dad’s stash
-
Dr. Roach
Arthritis treatment needed for pain in hands
-
Business
In the Maine woods, preparations signal imminent start of CMP power line project
-
Sports
Sports on TV: Tuesday, January 12, 2021