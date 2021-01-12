GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following area students have been named to the Bob Jones University president’s list for high academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester:

Gennah Mason, Fayette, senior, early childhood education, and Kaitlyn McNally, Raymond, junior, journalism and mass communication.

To qualify for the president’s list, students must earn a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Area students achieve University of New England dean’s list

PORTLAND — Area students have been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean’s list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

Named were:

Auburn: Willie Blanchette, Taylor Depot, Madison DeRosa, Chloe Dwinell, Corryn Lachance, Olivia Paione and Kelsey Teegan.

Bethel: McKinley Braley and Matthew Chiasson.

Denmark: Augustus Mendoza, Madeline Welch and Janelle Wiesemann.

Dixfield: Mason Corriveau and Gina Kubesh.

Durham: Alexa Koenig.

Farmington: Amber Marie Tewksbury.

Fryeburg: Kaylee Emery and Kristina LeBlanc.

Greene: Paige Maheux.

Greenwood: Kaitlyn Cannuli.

Hanover: Austin Bear.

Jay: Rhylie Bubier and Mallory Doiron.

Lewiston: Mason Lagasse and Kaylyn Ritchie.

Lisbon: Silas Crosby and Trinity Versey.

Lisbon Falls: Hsu-Hsiang Cheng, Olivia Clark and Brittany Norman.

Minot: Allison Kelly.

New Sharon: Kamy Pooler.

Otisfield: Paige-Marie Merrill.

Poland: Holly Young.

Rumford: Saydie Garbarini.

Sabattus: Victoria Fitzpatrick.

Salem Township: Korin Griffin.

Turner: Danielle Allaire, Autumn Baker and Alexandra Hawksley.

POTSDAM, N.Y. — The State University of New York at Potsdam recently named two area students to the president’s list in recognition of academic excellence in the fall 2020 semester.

Listed were Emma Matusovich of New Gloucester, whose major is music business, and David Rich of Norway, whose major is business administration.

To achieve the president’s list, each student must have satisfactorily completed 12 numerically-graded semester hours, with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

SEWARD, Nebraska — An undergraduate degree was conferred to Sean Scribner of Rumford following the fall 2020 semester at Concordia University, Nebraska. He received a master of education.

CANTON, Missouri — Culver-Stockton College recently named Sabin Merrill of Gray to its dean’s list for academic achievement during the fall 2020 semester.

Students on the list have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.

MILTON, Massachusetts — Curry College has announced two area students who were named to the fall 2020 dean’s list: Lauryn Griffey-Parks of Lewiston and Laura Friedman of Center Lovell.

To earn a place on the list, full-time undergraduate students, those who carry 12 or more graded credits a semester, must earn a 3.3 grade point average or higher.