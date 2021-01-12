The Biddeford District Court and the York County Superior Court in Alfred closed on Tuesday because of a COVID-19 exposure.

Both courthouses will be cleaned consistent with CDC guidelines, according to an announcement from the Maine Judicial Branch. No further details about the exposure were available.

The courthouses are expected to reopen tomorrow, based on the alerts posted on the Judicial Branch website.

Courts across the state had already scaled back operations as COVID-19 cases resurged in December.

