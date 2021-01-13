Vasily Kusmiy, 56, Rochester, NY, rule violation, operation with false duty status on April 1, 2019, filed.

Marissa Weston, 22, Lewiston, criminal mischief on May 31, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours, restitution $300.

Joshua R. Chabot, 24, Lewiston, operating under the influence, failure to stop, remain, render aid with personal injury and failure to register vehicle on June 7, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 120 days, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Brandon Gibb, 29, Westbrook, domestic violence assault on July 5, 2019, sentenced to 90 days.

Demetrius Davenport, 32, Auburn, violating condition of release on July 7, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to three years with all but 130 days suspended, probation two years.

Ian R. Gentry, 31, Charleston, S.C., operating under the influence, operating vehicle without license and driving to endanger on June 23, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 30 days.

Pierre Musafiri, 22, Lewiston, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and violating condition of release on June 24, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $200; third charge found guilty, fined $200.

Michael E. Kerry, 62, Paris, operating under the influence on June 24, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Robert J. Hermanson Jr., 26, Buckfield, operating after habitual offender revocation and violating condition of release on June 28, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 45 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 45 days.

Andrew Rasmussen, 32, Auburn, operating under the influence on June 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended three years.

Karrissa J. Bryant, 26, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on May 8, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

Ashley N. Mercier, 33, Turner, operating vehicle while license suspended or revoked, prior, on May 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $650.

Steven Fortier, 60, Auburn, operating under the influence on June 29 and 30, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 150 days.

Ly M. Danh, 47, Portland, operating under the influence on June 29, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, license suspended 150 days.

Jeffrey O. Merrill, 64, Livermore Falls, operating while license suspended or revoked on May 9, 2019, dismissed.

Alan L. Kelley, 39, Lewiston, unlawful furnishing scheduled drug, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on May 7, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty.

Angelena L. Roaix, 32, Lewiston, failure to report on May 8, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 120 days.

Nathaniel P. Smith, 35, Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and theft by deception, priors, on June 3 and 4, 2019, first charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Thomas K. Jordan Jr., 37, Turner, drinking in public on June 8, 2019, found guilty, fined $50.

Tiffany Morin, 32, Harpswell, theft by receiving stolen property on April 13, 2019, and four counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on April 14, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 18 months with all but 101 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $356.76; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed.

Jessica Shropshire, 42, Lewiston, aggravated forgery on May 16, 2018, dismissed.

Isaac E. Davis, 28, Mechanic Falls, domestic violence assault on April 1, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 364 days with all but 21 days suspended, probation two years.

Tina Marie Sylvester, 48, Auburn, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on July 3, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $650, license suspended 30 days.

Andres E. Figueroa, 38, Lisbon, operating under the influence on July 7, 2019, and driving to endanger on July 6, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Robert Lauzier, 32, Lewiston, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, criminal mischief and violating condition of release on July 7, 2019, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on July 10, 2019, third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed.

Julieanne S. Clukey, 52, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on June 26, 2019, filed.

Anthony Nicholson, 27, Auburn, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on June 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $350.

Rider P. Morlock, 24, Wilton, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on July 6, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Adam Garnett, 31, Richmond, fishing without valid license on June 4, 2019, found guilty, fined $72.

Peter Baizley, 20, Poland, burning without permit and burning prohibited material on May 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Bryant Hutchins, 44, Edgecomb, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, theft by unauthorized use of property, misuse of identification and violating condition of release on July 17, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to six months, restitution $350.

Patrick H. Poulin, 34, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on July 19, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400; second charge dismissed.

Jeffrey A. Bean, 36, Lewiston, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder on July 20, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to five months, probation partially revoked.

Michelle McClain, 35, Lewiston, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 20, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 90 days; third charge dismissed.

Caleb R. Cole, 21, Lewiston, domestic violence terrorizing on July 10, 2019, dismissed.

Lucas O. Foster, 39, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on July 6, 2019.

April M. Stevens, 36, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 19, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Joan E. Lemieux, 59, Fayette, steeling drugs and criminal attempt on July 9, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, probation one year.

Amanda N. Tibbetts, 40, Turner, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on July 14, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $150.

Christian T. Hussey, 44, Turner, operating under the influence and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 14, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed.

Heidi P. Brown, 56, Auburn, violating condition of release and assault on July 12, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Heidi P. Brown, 56, Auburn, harassment and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, on July 10, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Joseph H. Bourassa Jr., 59, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on July 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $200, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Kalar A. Abdi, 25, Sabattus, aggravated assault and violating condition of release on July 23, 2019, first charge sentenced to two years with all but six months suspended, probation two years; second charge sentenced to six months.

Derek L. Proctor, 32, Monmouth, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, on May 30, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but three days suspended, probation two years, restitution $200.

Joshua R. Merrill, 38, Lewiston, drinking in public on May 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Nathanial Baril, 34, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 16, 2019, sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Amy N. Small, 30, Lisbon, operating while license suspended or revoked on July 19, 2019, dismissed.

Gail M. Gagne, 64, Greene, operating under the influence on July 19, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Traekarl Solomon, 30, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 21, 2019, dismissed.

Renae N. Hamel, 32, Litchfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 13, 2019, dismissed.

Michael A. Paddleford, 44, Auburn, violating condition of release on July 25, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Michael Wakefield, 60, Auburn, operating under the influence, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and terrorizing on July 15, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Rhonda P. Cote, 44, Greene, operating under the influence on July 1, 2019, dismissed.

Michael Sargent, 54, Livermore, violating protection from abuse order and violating condition of release on July 19, 2019, first charge found guilty; second charge found guilty.

Michael Greene, 21, Auburn, domestic violence assault, probation revocation, on July 26, 2019, sentenced to five months, probation revoked.

Benjamin Splude, 33, Lewiston, operating under the influence on July 27, 2019, and driving to endanger on July 26, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Lloyd Lyttle, 30, Auburn, possession firearm when prohibited on July 21, 2019, dismissed.

Casey A. Barry, 38, Minot, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder and operating under the influence on July 20, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Joseph Sullivan, 26, Portland, obstructing report of crime on July 23, 2019, dismissed.

Mathew L. St. Hilaire, 34, Lisbon Falls, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 24, 2019, found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to seven days.

Mark Sharp, 60, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on June 12, 2019, dismissed.

Eric Wilkins, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on July 11, 2019.

Jerimiah J. Morrissette, 43, Mechanic Falls, operating under the influence, priors, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions on July 28, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Joey D. Collins, 31, Greene, operating while license suspended or revoked, dismissed.

Nicki L. Brooks, 33, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 16, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $10, 20 hours community service.

Robert G. True, 49, Portland, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on July 16, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000, sentenced to 30 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Desirae Alexander, 29, Brunswick, operating under the influence and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, on July 28, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to six months with all but 12 days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended; second charge dismissed.

Jordan Chartier, 31, Turner, domestic violence assault on July 27, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days, probation one year.

Eric L. Garris, 37, Lewiston, operating vehicle without license on July 1, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jose Mendez, 53, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, reckless violation of protective order, domestic violence criminal threatening and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, on July 31, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to nine months; second charge found guilty, sentenced to three years six months with all but nine months suspended, probation two years; third charge dismissed; fourth charge found guilty, sentenced to nine months.

Garett St. Pierre, 40, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 29, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Eric Hinkley, 30, Turner, driving to endanger and reckless conduct on June 20, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $1,000.

Jamie West, 44, Poland, two counts violating condition of release on Aug. 4, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six months with all but 26 days suspended, probation one year; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 26 days, probation one year.

Matthew R. Young, 34, Lewiston, assault on Aug. 4, 2019, fined $300, sentenced to 79 days.

Chase N. Hart, 22, Poland, two counts domestic violence assault, priors, on Aug. 3, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to three years with all suspended, probation two years.

Matthew C. McNulty, 31, Auburn, domestic violence assault on July 30, 2019, found guilty.

Ahmed M. Abadir, 19, Lewiston, failure to appear as subpoenaed on July 29, 2019, found guilty, 30 hours community service.

Crystal Wood, 41, Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 1, 2019, sentenced to 364 days with all but three days suspended, probation one year.

Xiomara Sarmiento, 29, Lewiston, operating after registration suspended and violating condition of release on Aug. 3, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Cory A. Brassbridge, 35, Greene, motor vehicle speeding 30-plus mph over speed limit on June 1, 2019, dismissed.

Nathan J. Brown Sr., 40, Lewiston, operating under the influence on Aug. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 48 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Andrew J. Dewar, 25, Waterville, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on Aug. 3, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Donald Webber Jr., 53, Lewiston, assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on July 29, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, restitution $50, unconditional discharge.

Billy R. Monteiro, 35, Boothbay, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and violating condition of release on Aug. 7, 2019, first charge dismissed.

Wayne E. Hinkley, 33, Livermore Falls, two counts gross sexual assault, two counts unlawful sexual contact and solicitation of a child on July 3, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to six years with all but 20 months suspended, probation four years; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge dismissed.

Jamie W. Luce, 47, Auburn, failure to appear after bailed on May 24 and 29, 2019, first charge sentenced to 60 days; second charge sentenced to 60 days.

Nicki Lynn Brooks, 33, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 24, 2019, dismissed.

Jessica L. Swearingen, 38, Lewiston, domestic violence assault on Aug. 11, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to six months, probation partially revoked.

Luke J. Lebel, 26, Saco, failure to extinguish fire on March 23, 2019, and burning prohibited material on March 23, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500; second charge found guilty, fined $500 with all suspended.

James K. Carver, 38, Ellsworth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, burglary of a motor vehicle and violating condition of release on July 24, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but 234 days suspended, probation two years, restitution $519.99; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days; third charge found guilty, sentenced to 30 days.

Jeffrey R. Dolloff Sr., 63, Bowdoin, operating under the influence, prior, on Aug. 13, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 120 days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Leonor G. Blake, 39, Portland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on May 20, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 21 days, restitution $934.74; second charge found guilty.

Gordon M. Webber, 30, Farmington, attaching false plates on July 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jerry D. Castleberry, 68, Auburn, unlawful use of permit on July 30, 2019, dismissed.

Stephanie J. Guziec, 32, Monmouth, failure to stop, provide information and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on July 28, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Tamara Harlow, 41, Raymond, operating while license suspended or revoked on June 27, 2019, filed.

Bengi Saban, 26, Lewiston, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 11, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Kevin P. Masse, 46, Lewiston, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Aug. 14, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but nine months one day suspended, probation two years; second charge found guilty, sentenced to four years with all but nine months one days suspended, probation two years.

Alan L. Kelley, 39, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Aug. 15, 2019, found guilty.

Mark Williams, 24, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on Aug. 11, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Michael Wakefield, 60, Auburn, violating condition of release on Aug. 12, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Abdullahi Abdi, 19, Lewiston, operating without license on July 9, 2019, dismissed.

Abdullahi Abdi, 19, Lewiston, operating without license on July 22, 2019, dismissed.

Chelsea O. Vattes, 28, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, operating after registration suspended, possessing suspended driver’s license and violating condition of release on Aug. 14, 2019, first charge fined $500, sentenced to 45 days; second charge sentenced to 45 days; third charge sentenced to 45 days; fourth charge sentenced to 45 days.

Dawn M. Martinez, 30, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on Aug. 18, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $200.

Travis L. Poulin-Adams, 31, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop, on Aug. 16, 2019, second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed.

Joseph Allain, 20, Auburn, violating condition of release on Aug. 15, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Angie Martinez, 59, Westbrook, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Aug. 17, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 60 days.

Derek S. Graham, 35, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud noise at private place on Aug. 18, 2019, dismissed.

Richard K. Rogers Jr., 39, Auburn, violating protection from abuse order on Aug. 19, 2019, sentenced to 70 days, probation partially revoked.

Christopher Ringuette, 38, Lewiston, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Aug. 19, 2019, second charge dismissed.

Sonya D. Chandler, 33, Monmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, and violating condition of release on June 14, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to four days.

Paul Rivers, 62, Leeds, cruelty to animals on July 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $500 with all but $75 suspended.

Eric L. Garris, 37, Lewiston, NC, operating vehicle without license on Aug. 3, 2019, found guilty, fined $100 with all suspended.

Sarah Griffin, 33, Greene, driving to endanger and failure to make oral or written accident report on June 6, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Aisel Garcia-Limas, 31, Hialeah, FL, rule violation, duty status not current on June 10, 2019, filed.

Craig S. Goodwin, 31, Lewiston, theft by receiving stolen property, priors, on July 15, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to one year with all but seven days suspended, probation one year.

Bridgette L. Casper, 29, Lewiston, operating under the influence on June 9, 2019, found guilty, fined $600, sentenced to seven days, license suspended one year 60 days.

Jason A. Gage, 46, Lisbon, violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 17, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Richard K. Rogers Jr., 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on May 27, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days, restitution $300.

Russell W. Lachance Jr., 51, Auburn, assault and criminal mischief on July 2, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $300, restitution $100; second charge found guilty, fined $100 with all suspended.

Cristiano Pedro, 44, Auburn, assault on July 2, 2019, dismissed.

Donald Tripp, 39, Auburn, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures, on July 12, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jacob B. Legee, 30, Poland, failure to register vehicle on July 26, 2019, filed.

Brendon Pelletier, 35, Auburn, operating under the influence on Aug. 17 and 18, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $700, license suspended 150 days.

Michael J. Alexander, 64, Turner, violating condition of release on Aug. 27, 2019, dismissed.

Michael Clark, 37, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 23, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, 40 hours community service.

Deanna Sperandeo, 27, Auburn, illegal possession of firearm on Aug. 20, 2019, filed with no cost.

Tricia Cyr, 47, Auburn, two counts stealing drugs, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Aug. 27, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to 48 hours; third charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 48 hours; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty, sentenced to 48 hours.

Allen L. Larson, 28, South Paris, two counts violating condition of release on Aug. 30, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 14 days.

Desmond B. Bickford Jr., 47, Lewiston, domestic violence assault, priors, on Aug. 31, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to two days, probation partially revoked, probation continued.

Chelsea Vattes, 28, Lewiston, operating after habitual offender revocation, operating after registration suspended and violating condition of release on Sept. 2, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Jonathan C. Burt, 29, Lisbon, failure to notify of motor vehicle accident on Aug. 10, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Peter C. Bean, 38, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Sept. 3, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to five years with all but two years and six months suspended, probation two years.

Rachel Demings, 38, Lewiston, domestic violence assault and disorderly conduct, fighting, on Sept. 4, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $300.

David Glenn, 43, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 3, 2019, dismissed.

Giselle E. Abreau, 36, Lewiston, unlawful possession of cocaine, violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on March 17, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge; third charge found guilty, fined $400 with all but $200 suspended, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year.

Erika Haines, 30, Poland, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of cocaine base on June 1, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to two years with all but 60 days suspended, probation two years.

Michelle E. Libby, 24, Wales, possessing revoked, mutilated, fictitious or fraudulent license/identification card on July 9, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to five days.

Jonathan Burt, 29, Lisbon, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and misuse of identification on Aug. 10, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, sentenced to 10 days.

Jeffrey Garland, 45, Auburn, violating protection from abuse order on July 28 and 29, 2019, and Aug. 7 and 8, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed; third charge found guilty, fined $250; fourth charge dismissed.

Yvonne M. Begin, 49, Sabattus, operating under the influence on Aug. 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to four days, license suspended 150 days.

Craig Coulombe, 47, Turner, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, criminal mischief, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and refusing to sign criminal summons on Sept. 7, 2019, first charge sentenced to six months; second charge sentenced to six months; third charge sentenced to six months; fourth charge sentenced to six months; fifth charge dismissed.

Lucas O. Foster, 39, Lewiston, two counts burglary, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and illegal possession of a firearm on Sept. 6, 2019.

Jennifer M. Landers, 36, Lewiston, operating under the influence, theft by unauthorized use of property, failure to stop for officer, criminal mischief and refusing to sign criminal summons on Sept. 8, 2019, third charge dismissed.

Said Moumin, 33, Lewiston, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor on Sept. 9, 2019, filed.

Jonathan M. Bausman, 38, Auburn, failure to register vehicle on June 16, 2019, filed.

Amanda M. Cannon, 34, Hebron, failure to make oral or written accident report and failure to stop, provide information on June 27, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $250; second charge dismissed.

David Lagasse, 48, Windham, attaching false plates on June 19, 2019, dismissed.

John M. Vallieres, 40, Durham, criminal mischief on June 27, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Joshua Berberich, 22, Farmingdale, operating after registration suspended on Aug. 8, 2019, dismissed.

Allan Piper, 32, Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on June 22, 2019, dismissed.

James Foss, 38, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 11, 2019, dismissed.

Amber Santomango, 23, Sabattus, operating under the influence and driving to endanger on Aug. 26, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $575, license suspended 30 days.

Brianna Z. Melendez, 22, Auburn, unlawful possession of oxycodone, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, and violating condition of release on Sept. 11, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to 364 days with all suspended, probation one year; third charge found guilty, fined $400; fourth charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Isaac I. Witham, 32, Auburn, unlawful possession of methamphetamine on Sept. 10, 2019, probation revocation, sentenced to 20 months, probation revoked.

Larry Cunnington, 35, Paris, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 7, 2019, sentenced to 364 days with all but 20 days suspended, probation one year.

Austin Ruest, 25, Freeport, operating vehicle without license on June 23, 2019, dismissed.

David P. Ritchie, 62, Auburn, drinking in public on Aug. 1, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 24 hours.

James K. Carver, 38, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Aug. 7, 2019, all charges dismissed.

Joseph E. Provencher, 26, Rumford, two counts operating under the influence on Sept. 4, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $600, license suspended 150 days.

Melody R. Harrington, 20, Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $250.

Thomas M. Castle, 63, Lewiston, failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry Act on Aug. 29, 2019, found guilty, fined $200.

Stephen Greenleaf, 67, Lewiston, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Aug. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

Mohamed F. Yonis, 20, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, fighting, on Sept. 13, 2019, found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Daniel I. Smith, 22, Lewiston, operating while license suspended or revoked, prior, on Aug. 11, 2019, found guilty, fined $700, sentenced to eight months with all but seven days suspended, probation one year, license suspended three years, registration suspended.

Joseph Allain, 20, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 13, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Jerome W. Ames, 62, Auburn, cruelty to animals on Aug. 8, 2019, filed.

Dakota L. Walker, 24, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 12, 2019, 40 hours community service.

Kevin Whitten, 44, Lisbon Falls, operating under the influence on Aug. 30, 2019, found guilty, fined $500, sentenced to 96 hours, license suspended 150 days.

Lorik C. Morgan, 30, Lewiston, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise on Sept. 2, 2019, found guilty, fined $100.

Louis Rubino Jr., 39, Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, and violating condition of release on Aug. 26, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation one year, restitution $11; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge.

Donald Nieves, 60, Lewiston, criminal mischief and operating while license suspended or revoked on Aug. 15, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to five months, restitution $265; second charge found guilty, fined $250.

Derek L. Proctor, 32, Monmouth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, burglary of a motor vehicle and misuse of identification on June 4, 2019, and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on June 25, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but three days suspended, probation two years, restitution $113.50; second charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all but three days suspended, probation two years, restitution $113.50; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

Mathew L. St.Hilaire, 34, Lisbon Falls, four counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug and violating condition of release on Sept. 17, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $400 with all suspended, sentenced to 11 days; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed; fifth charge found guilty.

Ernest J. Harvey, 64, Mechanic Falls, violating protection from abuse order on Sept. 17, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 270 days with all suspended, probation six months.

Colin A. Frick, 36, Gorham, unlawful possession of scheduled drug on Sept. 5, 2019, found guilty, fined $400.

John F. Politano, 37, Lewiston, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release on Sept. 19, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $100; second charge found guilty, fined $100.

Lloyd Killam, 38, Lewiston, false public alarm or report on March 28 and 30, 2019, April 9 and 10, 2019, May 13, 22 and 23, 2019, June 26, 2019, and two counts false public alarm on May 14, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; second charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; third charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; fourth charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; fifth charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; sixth charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; seventh charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; eighth charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; ninth charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days; 10th charge found guilty, fined $1,000 with all suspended, sentenced to 21 days.

Miles D. Millett, 46, Waterford, abuse of property while hunting on Aug. 27, 2019, dismissed.

Andrew Patenaude, 21, Lewiston, fishing without valid license on July 28, 2019, found guilty, fined $72.

Richard K. Rogers Jr., 39, Auburn, violating protection from abuse order on Aug. 17, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to 180 days.

Todd A. Asselin, 37, Greene, assault on Aug. 14, 2019, filed.

Steven Fortier, 60, Auburn, violating condition of release on Sept. 11, 2019, dismissed.

Willie A. Blanchette, 53, Oxford, violating condition of release on Sept. 20, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to two days.

John Jones, 50, Auburn, fishing without valid license on Aug. 31, 2019, dismissed.

Jerimiah J. Morrissette, 43, Norway, operating under the influence, priors, violating condition of release, operating while license suspended/revoked, prior, and operating vehicle without license, conditions/restrictions, on Sept. 20, 2019, first charge found guilty, fined $1,400, sentenced to 27 months with all but six months suspended, probation two years, license suspended six years; second charge dismissed; third charge dismissed; fourth charge dismissed.

Ann Loudermilk, 54, Auburn, operating under the influence on Sept. 27, 2017, administrative release, fined $500, sentenced to eight months with all but 20 days suspended, administrative release sentence one year, license suspended 150 days.

Anthony Waack, 31, West Palm Beach, FL, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Oct. 17, 2018, three counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors, and two counts burglary of a motor vehicle on Oct. 18, 2018, failure to stop for officer, four counts theft by receiving stolen property, priors, theft by unauthorized use of property, priors, two count burglary of a motor vehicle and two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, priors, on Oct. 20, 2018, all charges found not criminally resonsible. Russell A. Hart, no age noted in file, Mechanic Falls, violating condition of release on July 11, 2019, found guilty, sentenced to seven days. Jodi J. McNally, 23, Livermore, violating condition of release on July 16, 2019, probation not violated, sentenced to 180 days with all but one day suspended, probation one year. Louis Rubino Jr., 39, Auburn, theft of services, priors, and violating condition of release on June 5, 2019, first charge found guilty, sentenced to two years with all suspended, probation one year, restitution; second charge found guilty, unconditional discharge. Samantha Allen, 46, Sherman, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of scheduled drug on July 4, 2019, first charge dismissed; second charge found guilty, fined $400, sentenced to 364 days with all days suspended, probation one year. Lawrence E. Robinson, 49, Poland, 30 counts possessing sexual explicit material of minor under the age of 12 on Feb. 26, 2019, first count found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation third count found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years; fourth count found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years; fifth count found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years; sixth count found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years; seventh count found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years; eighth count found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years; ninth count found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years; 10th count found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years; 11th count found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years; 12th count found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years; 13th count found guilty, sentenced to four years with all suspended, probation two years; 14th charge dismissed; 15th charge dismissed; 16th charge dismissed; 17th charge dismissed; 18th charge dismissed; 19th charge dismissed; 20th charge dismissed; 21th charge dismissed; 22th charge dismissed; 23th charge dismissed; 24th charge dismissed; 25th charge dismissed; 26th charge dismissed; 27th charge dismissed; 28th charge dismissed; 29th charge dismissed; 30th charge dismissed. Donald J. Bourget Jr., 47, Lewiston, violating condition of release on Aug. 23, 2019, administrative release, sentenced to 180 days with all but 10 days suspended, administrative release sentenced one year.

