Charges
Lewiston
• Joanna Sherrer, 40, of 88 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Bartlett Street.
Auburn
• James Pelham, 49, of 68 High St., on charges of domestic assault, criminal trespass, burglary, refusal to submit to arrest and seven counts of violating conditions of release, 6:23 p.m. Tuesday at that address.
