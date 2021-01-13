Charges

Lewiston

• Joanna Sherrer, 40, of 88 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Bartlett Street.

Auburn

• James Pelham, 49, of 68 High St., on charges of domestic assault, criminal trespass, burglary, refusal to submit to arrest and seven counts of violating conditions of release, 6:23 p.m. Tuesday at that address.

