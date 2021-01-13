LEWISTON — The Lewiston-Auburn CA$H Coalition, with a mission of “creating assets, savings, and hope,” will continue with free tax preparation in 2021, but the way IRS tax law volunteers provide the service will be vastly different.

Site Coordinator Anthony “Tony” Tenneson will be at the helm guiding IRS tax law certified volunteers as they virtually prepare taxes through new online “Get Your Refund” software and through a drop-off method known as Scan and Go. Due to COVID-19 public health precautions, face-to-face tax preparation will not occur.

Tenneson brings a wealth of financial insight and experience to the coalition, having served as associate academic dean and professor with Kaplan University teaching accounting, taxation and finance courses to associate and bachelor degree students, retiring in 2017. He also had his own accounting firm for several years, AAT Accounting Services, preparing tax returns and doing accounting work for over 300 clients, both individuals and small businesses.

Information about how the 2021 tax season will logistically work will be promoted in January.

