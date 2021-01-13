Jay VFW post to hold fundraising dinner

JAY — Jay Post 3335, VFW, will hold a fundraiser dinner at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, consisting of a third rack of ribs with sauce, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert.

Proceeds from the drive-thru dinner will go toward assisting the post meet expenses during its closure since March, due to COVID-19. Meals can be preordered by calling 207-897-2122.

Jay ski, snowshoe trails are open

JAY — The cross country ski and snowshoe trails are open at French Falls Park and the Jay Recreation Area. Volunteers maintain the trails.

Two New Auburn meetings canceled due to virus

AUBURN — Due to the virus, the United New Auburn Association will not meet at Rolly’s Diner this month.

The Neighborhood Watch meeting for this month has also been canceled. It was to have met at the Sixth Street Congregational Church.

Virtual support group to begin soon

LEWISTON — Sexual Assult Prevention and Response Services (SAPARS) is planning a virtual support group for adult survivors (18-plus) of sexual abuse, sexual assault and sexual harassment beginning in early 2021. The group is specifically for women who have worked with a therapist and who have a high level of healthy, self-coping skills.

Those who may be interested in exploring the possibility of joining the group should contact Paula or Kayce at 207-784-5272. Interested individuals may also send an email through sapars.org or through social media platforms.

All SAPARS services are free and confidential.