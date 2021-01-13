LEWISTON — A man and woman were charged with endangering the welfare of children Monday night after police say they found narcotics in their home on Lucille Avenue.

Cody Lemieux, 32, of 12 Lucille Ave., was charged with two counts of aggravated drug trafficking and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Krysteena Bolger, 27, of the same address, was charged with five counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

At about 7 p.m. Monday, Lewiston police officers and detectives conducted a search of the home after information led them to believe there were drugs there.

According to police Lt. David St. Pierre, the officers found evidence of drug trafficking in the home,

including quantities of cocaine base, heroin and fentanyl.

Police said the couple had five children living in the home: a 1-year-old, two 4-year-olds a 6-year-old and a 7-year-old.

After Lemieux and Bolger were arrested, the DHHS was brought in to manage custody of the children.

The case remained under investigation Wednesday.

