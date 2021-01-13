100 Years Ago: 1921

The Kumjoynus class of the High St. ME. Church, Auburn met last evening at the vestry. There were 36 members present and a very interesting meeting was held. The guests were entertained by Mr. and Mrs. George Bower, assisted by G. Edlon Jones and Mrs. Louise Lovejoy. Games, stunts and refreshments were in order and a committee appointed to arrange for the next meeting to be held Feb, 14, includes Miss Harriette Stetson, Miss Aurie Duplin, William Bell and Everett Lawrence.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Demolition work in Auburn’s Urban Renewal project area was continuing, today the target is the Lennox Building at the corner of Franklin and Turner Streets. Auburn police were notified by Lynn Markee of the Auburn Urban Renewal Authority this morning that Franklin Street would be closed until the building was razed. Remaining Buildings scheduled for demolition include the First Manufacturers National Bank, the Casco Bank and Trust Co. and the Post Office. The two bank buildings are to be razed before Spring, however. it is not immediately known when the post office will be torn down.

25 Years Ago: 1996

The Turtle Island String Quartet, a world renown ensemble, based in San Francisco will hold its only Maine concert of 1996 at the University of Maine at Farmington. The concert will take place February 6 at 7:30 in Nordica Auditorium. The quartet will hold a free workshop for students the same day at 4 pm. The Greater Farmington Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the concert, which will be performed at a fraction of the fee usually charged. The Turtle String Quartet manager, Robert Zachary said he is bringing the group to Farmington to rally support for the SAD 9 music program. This is an opportunity for people to come and show support for this kind of activity in our area, and how important the music programs are to our area kids.

