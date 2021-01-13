BUCKFIELD – Andrew Saunders passed away peacefully at his home on Jan. 6, 2021 at the age 74 years old.

From the moment Andrew could drive he made a career of truck driving and construction work which led him to fulfilling his dreams of owning and operating his own business three different times throughout his life.

Andrews favorite pastimes were taking trips to visit Joyce and Albert, talking to Aunt Vidy on the phone, working with his friend Ralph Walton and working with his tractor “Dear John”

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Pauline Saunders; his faithful dog Jade; daughter Jenny Lynn Saunders, spouse (favorite daughter-in-law) Julie Saunders, daughter Kimberly Saunders and significant other Mathew Martin; granddaughter Nicole Saunders, grandson Clifford Skillings; brother Arlan Saunders and his wife Judy May Saunders, brother Rodney Saunders, sister-in-law Cheryl Saunders, brother-in-law Don White, sister-in-law Debbie Martin and husband Leavitt Martin; special nephew Corey Martin; and so many more incredible cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was predeceased by his mother Eleanor Goffin Saunders, father Ashley Saunders; brother John Saunders; mother-in-law Constance T.W Hicks, stepfather-in-law William Hicks; brother-in-law Kendall White; and grandson Dana Hill.

The family would like to thank Rhonda Edwards and the amazing crew at Tender Touch, as well as the incredible team from Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice. The family is planning a celebration of life in the spring.

Those wishing to,

may make a donation in Andrews memory to:

Harvest Hills Animal Shelter

1389 Bridgton Rd.

Fryburg, ME. 04292