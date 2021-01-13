AUBURN – On Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 8 p.m. Emily C. Petty passed away at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn of natural causes. Emily was not in any pain, was comfortable and at peace. She’s gone to heaven to join her parents, husband John and her brothers Chauncey and Paul.

Emily is survived by her son, Jeremy Petty and his wife Jody, stepdaughter Alyssa, son Johnathan Petty and his wife Breehana and daughter Natalie, her brothers Justin and John Crafts and sister Loanne Morse. She also had many nieces, nephews and many other family members.

There will be a memorial service in the spring, with graveside service.