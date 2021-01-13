LEWISTON – Gerard J. Beaulé, 91, died on Jan. 11, 2021 at his home in Lewiston with family by his side. Gerry was born on March 30, 1929, the son of David and Alice (Bilodeau) Beaulé. He made Lewiston his home for his entire life.

Gerry attended local schools and as a young man worked to run the homestead to support his mother and sisters while his brothers were in WW II. On Nov. 2, 1950, Gerry entered the Air Force, stationed at Lackland Air Force Base where he trained as a pilot, continuing his lifelong love of flying. He also played baseball on the air force team.

Upon Gerry’s return to civilian life in 1954, he met the love of his life, Gilberté Desrochers, and they married in1955. They soon started their family which grew to a total of eight children. For the next 65 years they would devote their lives to their children and many grand and great- grandchildren.

Gerry loved fishing and hunting and especially enjoyed flying his brothers to The Forks and Moosehead and Chamberlain Lakes. He loved both playing and watching hockey, playing for local teams including the famous “Flying Frenchmen”. Gerry was very well known throughout the twin cities for his integrity, honesty, and skill as he worked as a master plumber/heating technician for local companies as well as his own business.

Gerry will be dearly missed by many, including his wife, Gilberté Desrochers Beaulé; his children, Sonia, Anne, Valerie, Ronald, Joline, Patricia, Joel, and their spouses and partners. Survivors include his brother, Leo, one sister Jeannette Chandonnet, a sister-in-law Rolande (Marchand) Beaulé wife of the late Roger Beaulé, sisters-in-laws Rita Desrochers and Jeannine Desrochers Bergeron. He also leaves many nieces, nephews; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Gerry was pre-deceased by his parents; four brothers, and six sisters; as well as his beloved son, Tommy.

The family wishes to thank Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care and support during this difficult time.

A Mass of Christian Burial honoring Gerard’s life will be celebrated 11 a.m. FRIDAY Jan. 15, at Holy Family Church in Lewiston. Military Honors and Committal prayers will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday Jan. 14, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway, Lewiston, All attendees will be required to abide by all CDC Guidelines.

