SOUTH PARIS – Kenneth James Verrill, 63, of South Paris passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. Ken “JR” was born on August 2, 1957 to Charlie Verrill and Rose Proctor Verrill.Ken had a happy life enjoying time with his wife and raising a family of three boys. He enjoyed NHRA Drag Racing, camping, hand crafting wooden projects, and taking scenic trips to New Hampshire.Ken is survived by his wife, the love of his life, Julie, to whom he was married for 35 years; his three sons, Ryan and his wife Cindy, Shawn and his girlfriend Donna, and Zachery and his wife Heather; grandchildren Gage, Nadia, Liam, Addison, and Benjamin. He is also survived by his brothers John and wife Sylvia, Paul and wife Pat, his sister Margaret and husband Gary, sister-in-law Tanya; and many nieces and nephews.Ken was predeceased by his parents and mother-in-law Geraldine.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, especially his caregivers Andy and Melissa, for all they have done.A private family gathering and remembrance will be held in the spring.