KENNEBUNK – Mary (Kotsifas) Field, 85, of Kennebunk, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Born in Lewiston on Sept. 29, 1935, she was the eldest child of Stavros Kotsifas and Ioanna (Valassis) Kotsifas.

She is survived by her son Stewart Field and his wife Heather Shannon of Saco and her son Robert Field, his wife Cindy, and their two children Devin and Lauren Field of Wilmington, Mass.. Mary is also survived by her siblings, Stephanie Kotsifas-Lupo of Boston, Mass., Angelina Divergilio of Sanford, Nicholas Kotsifas and his wife Kathy of Sangerville, and William Kotsifas and his wife Kay of Bradenton, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews. Mary also leaves behind many dear cousins who she treated with the love and interest of a dear friend, mother, or grandmother. Indeed she very much cherished the joy brought to her from her deep and life-long bonds with her extended family and closest friends.

Mary was quite active in the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and took great delight in preparing for church events and the annual Greek festivals. She was also a great ambassador of Maine for friends and relatives in their explorations of the state.

Mary was a 1954 graduate of Lewiston High School and later Thayer Hospital School of Medical Technology in Waterville. She worked for many years at Malden Hospital in Malden, Mass. as a medical and laboratory technician until her retirement when Mary returned to Maine and resided in Kennebunk for her golden years. Visitation will be held Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 155 Hogan Road, Lewiston, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Internment along with a memorial service will occur in the spring (date TBD) at Oak Hill Cemetery in Auburn.

