Vietnam veteran Jim Merrill of Auburn gives Charlie Paul of Norway a thumbs-up Wednesday after Merrill donated toward the Vietnam War memorial at Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street in Lewiston. Paul, a Marine and Army veteran who spent 25 months in Vietnam, is leading the effort to place a granite monument in the park. “This is my mission,” he said of raising $6,500 for the monument, which could be placed in the park Nov. 11, Veterans Day. “People have been very generous.” Paul will collect donations at the park every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon. He has raised about 15% of the cost. Merrill served in Vietnam from 1966-67 while in the U.S. Air Force. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Charlie Paul of Norway holds a drawing Wednesday of the Vietnam War monument planned for the Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

