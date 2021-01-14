Charges
Lewiston
• Francis Kunzmann, 60, of 1 Village St., Poland, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 2:45 a.m. Thursday on Main Street.
• Randall McEwen, 23, of 12 Pleasant St., Livermore Falls, on charges of possessing hypodermic needles, attaching false plates and driving after having been declared a habitual offender, 6 a.m. Thursday at Birch and Bartlett streets.
Androscoggin County
• John Moyes, 59, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 2:05 p.m. Thursday at the Androscoggin County Jail, Auburn.
