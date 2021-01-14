BRIDGTON — Josephine Grace Tucker, the daughter of Sarah and John Tucker, was the first baby born at Bridgton Hospital in 2021.

The couple’s first child, she was born on Jan. 1 at 6:22 p.m., weighing 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and measuring 20.75 inches.

“Mom, Dad, Josie – we’re all doing good,” Sarah said. “She likes to burp. She likes to cuddle. She has a little head of (blonde) hair, chubby cheeks. She has Daddy’s little chin and maybe my lips.”

Both parents serve in the U.S. Coast Guard and are stationed in South Portland, Sarah as a yeoman and John as a machinery technician.

