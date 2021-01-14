Rep. Jared Golden just announced that he will vote in favor of the article of impeachment put forth against President Donald Trump.

We wholeheartedly commend his stand on this pressing issue. Although the president has long demonstrated his unfitness for the office, his recent behavior — notably his incitement of the dangerous and outrageous assault on Congress, based on the myth of a stolen election — is especially egregious. Coming at a time of a near-catastrophic public health crisis, his actions — last week and indeed throughout his time in office — have placed the nation at grave risk.

Although President Trump has only a short time left in office, and it appears that Vice President Pence will not invoke the 25th Amendment, we are gratified that Rep. Golden will join his colleagues in the House of Representatives to secure the president’s immediate impeachment. Such an action will reaffirm the essential principle that public officials, even presidents, must be held accountable for their deeds.

Although the 2nd Congressional District went for President Trump in the November election, we hope our fellow citizens will express their support for Rep. Golden and his colleagues in their effort to protect democracy, the Constitution and the rule of law.

Chris and Joline Beam, Lewiston