PORTLAND — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

Fryeburg: Kaylee Emery and Kristina LeBlanc

Minot: Allison Kelly

AUBURN — Interim President Betsy Libby of Central Maine Community College has announced the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Students on the President’s List earned a semester grade point average (GPA) of 3.9 or higher (on a 4.0 scale). High Honors denote a minimum GPA of 3.6 and honors recognizes those with a minimum GPA of 3.3. All students who have achieved academic honors are listed below.

President’s Honors: Bridgton: Aparna R. Dettling, Bryant Pond: Todd Hussey, Buckfield: Lou Pease, Meagan L. Strout, Casco: Melissa A. Teer, East Andover: Selena B. Cintron, Fryeburg: Kyle M. Johnston, Greenwood: Elizabeth M. McLeod, Hartford: Katie Gallagher, Aaron J. Cowell, Mechanic Falls: Savannah L. Albert, Hannah N. Woznicki,Minot: Isabella J. Pray, Hannah R. Royle, Makenna I. Verrill, Naples: Vincent M. Perfetto, Kathryne A. Wilcox, Norway: Joshua D. Adams, Mikalia Davis, Abigail V. Gracer, Heather Ilsley, Devarae L. Plante-Gurney, Oxford: Julie A. Dionne, Ty P. Heaward, Aaron C. Hodgdon, Maria T. Lundberg, Stephanie J. Spears, Beth M. Verrill, Poland: Cheyenne G. Bell, Monique J. Collins, Justin M. Jarvis, Portland: Susan Shaw, Hayden R. Sprague, South Paris: Matthew J. Albano, Jordan N. Burns, Raoul L. Marston-Connell, West Bethel: Amy L. Hanscom, West Paris: Eli Hamilton,

High Honors: Bridgton: Haley R. Fernald, Rachael J. Sawyer, Bryant Pond: Payton R. Abbott, Jeffrey F. Campbell, Casco: Angelique J. Breton, Harrison: Drew Dyer, Ryan M. Guptill, Hartford: Shane St Pierre, Robin M. Thoma, Hebron: Danielle L. Morin, Mechanic Falls: Emily R. Elliott, Alexandria M. Shaw, Minot: Mikayla M. Jackson, Autumn S. Pomerleau, Kelly E. Stevens, Ethan R. Tardif, Naples: William A. Lidston, Oxford: Dylan T. Cobbett, Lance Dorval, Emilyann E. Drumm, Poland: Noah J. Anderson, Isaac E. Austin, Lori A. Cloutier, Beth W. Crosby, Hunter B. Dufault, Riley R. Lavoie, Jason McFarland, South Paris: Nicholas Page, Cory J. Smith, Sumner: Grace A. Perron, West Paris: Cheyanne C. Henderson, Katelyn J. Wilson,

Honors: Bethel: Brian F. Lenberg, Bryant Pond: Jaylee E. Bean, Russell C. Cushman, Casco: Sierra O. Wyman, Hartford: Anthony P. Gray, Hebron: Mason E. Harris, Mechanic Falls: Catina Brooks, Milton Twp: Melody J. Pratt, Minot: Paige N. Chase, Shelby M. LaFrinea, Kaile L. Leighton, Samuel J. Negron, Norway: Alex D. Alden, Linda L. Cleveland, Ashley A. Moulton, Poland: Cooper S. Keene, Kirby T. Plummer, South Paris: Gabrielle L. Akers, Michael F. Balcom, Dustin A. Casulli, Anastasia Creaser, Katerina A. Crowell, Theresa-Anne O. Doyon, Sweden: Marie Blythe M. Cox, Waterford: Brooke Allen, Marian R. Lawler, West Paris: Wyatt Ryder, West Poland: Megan J. DuBois,

