I urge Sen. Collins to utilize her standing in the Senate to work with Sen. Mitch McConnell and her Republican colleagues to move forward immediately with a Senate trial following impeachment proceedings.

I am reading the constitutional research of J. Michael Luttig (who advised Vice President Pence on his constitutionally-defined role recently in the electoral count ratification). Luttig stresses that conviction would need to happen now, and not be delayed.

If Sen. Collins is to have a hand in healing and reuniting her party, she needs to make use of her reputation and power now. She must move this whole matter forward so that tensions may be resolved, and she would have a hand in preserving our democracy.

Eileen Kreutz, Industry